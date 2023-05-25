USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.