Did TV host Najiba Faiz die in gun attack? Here’s the truth

LAHORE – Prominent television host Najiba Faiz has strongly denied rumors circulating on social media that she was killed in a firing incident.

Taking to her official platforms, Faiz addressed the false claims with a powerful message directed at those spreading the misinformation.

In a bold and emotional statement, she said:”To the mentally disturbed group of trolls wishing for my death, let me make it clear—I am not afraid of dying. I’ve never stolen £190 million from any tycoon, never deprived my daughter of her rights, and never sold government-issued watches from the Kaaba.”

میرے مرنے کی خواہش کرنے والے اس ذہنی بیمار یوتھی گروہ کو میں بتا دوں کہ مجھے موت کا ڈر نہیں کیونکہ میں نے اپنی زندگی میں کبھی کسی سیٹھ کا 190 ملین پاونڈ نہیں کھایا، کبھی اپنی بیٹی کا حق نہیں چھینا اور کبھی خانہ کعبہ والی سرکاری گھڑیاں نہیں بیچیں۔ pic.twitter.com/y8qTWwiYa3 — Najiba Faiz (@NajibaFaiz5) July 14, 2025

Her remarks appear to be a pointed rebuttal not only to the death rumors but also to broader political and social corruption, referencing widely discussed scandals in the country.

Najiba Faiz’s response has drawn attention and support from fans and fellow media personalities who praised her for addressing the misinformation head-on.

The false reports about her being shot sparked concern, but her clear response has helped set the record straight.