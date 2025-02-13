Man slaughters four kids, commits suicide over dispute with wife in Swabi

SWABI – A man killed his four children and committed suicide after his wife went to her parents’ home due a domestic dispute in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rescue officials said the incident took place in Yar Hussain Sarra China area where Saiful Islam used a sharp-edge weapon to slaughter the children and later ended his own life.

The victims included two sons and two daughters. They have been identified as Zia 12, Abdul Rehman, 10, Sana, 8 and two-year-old minor.

Saif was a tailor by profession and her wife had left the house several days ago following a dispute between them.

Police said evidences are being collected from crime scheme but apparently it shows that the man killed the children and later committed suicide. However, investigation will be carried out to determine the facts.