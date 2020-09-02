Two killed in Khushab roof collapse incident 

02:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Two killed in Khushab roof collapse incident 
Share

KHUSHAB - A couple was killed while other family members sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in Khushab district on early Wednesday Morning.

According to details, the incident occurred in Nawahi Peel area of the district where dilapidated roof of a house suddenly came down after the area was lashed by heavy rain on Tuesday night.

Rescue officials said the woman and her husband were found trapped under the debris.

The rain also made it difficult for rescue workers to recover the other family members, however, after recovering the victims were shifted to local hospital.

More From This Category
PM Imran orders release of sick, older female ...
03:05 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing ...
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable ...
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr