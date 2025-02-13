Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab announces first-phase for distribution of free plots among deserving people

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of free three-marla plots among homeless individuals across the province.

The scheme will be executed in different phases to facilitate the needy people. In the first phase, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 housing schemes in 22 districts.

In Rawalpindi Division, 658 plots will be provided across five schemes in four districts, while in Faisalabad Division, 288 plots will be distributed across four schemes in five districts. In Lahore region, 518 plots will be provided in five schemes across three districts.

Additionally, 131 plots will be distributed across seven schemes in Bhakkar Region, 270 plots across nine schemes in five districts of Multan Region.

Similarly, 27 plots will be given in three schemes in Bahawalpur while plots will also be provided in Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that her dream is for every citizen of Punjab to have their own home.

She highlighted that poor and deserving people also have a right to government resources. She has directed the authorities concerned to take steps to start the project while no final date was announced by it.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 13 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Feb-2025/how-much-salary-will-pakistan-mps-receive-after-latest-amendment-bill  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search