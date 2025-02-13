Punjab announces first-phase for distribution of free plots among deserving people

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of free three-marla plots among homeless individuals across the province.

The scheme will be executed in different phases to facilitate the needy people. In the first phase, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 housing schemes in 22 districts.

In Rawalpindi Division, 658 plots will be provided across five schemes in four districts, while in Faisalabad Division, 288 plots will be distributed across four schemes in five districts. In Lahore region, 518 plots will be provided in five schemes across three districts.

Additionally, 131 plots will be distributed across seven schemes in Bhakkar Region, 270 plots across nine schemes in five districts of Multan Region.

Similarly, 27 plots will be given in three schemes in Bahawalpur while plots will also be provided in Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that her dream is for every citizen of Punjab to have their own home.

She highlighted that poor and deserving people also have a right to government resources. She has directed the authorities concerned to take steps to start the project while no final date was announced by it.