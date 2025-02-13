Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold soars to new highs in Pakistan

Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after the prices witnessed downward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs304,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,144 to close at Rs260,631.

The precious commodity also recorded gains in international market as per ounce was traded at $2,913 after the prices surged by $28.

Meanwhile, silver prices also soared in local market where per tola rate surged by Rs55 to Rs3,367 while 10-gram increased by Rs47 to close at Rs2,886.

A day earlier, per tola gold rate decreased by Rs1,600 to reach Rs301,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,372, with new rate settling at Rs258,487.

The whooping surge in prices of the yellow metal in 2025 has been led by tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Amid uncertainty, investors and consumers are shifting their wealth from stocks and other risky assets to gold, which is dubbed as safer havens.

Last month, China announced tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 percent on select goods from the US, starting from Feb 10, in a tit-for-tat move, indicating intensifying escalation between the two countries.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

