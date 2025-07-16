Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pak Rupee – 16 July 2025

9:05 am | Jul 16, 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan saw minor tweaks on Wednesday, with US Dollar being hovered around 287.4 and sold at 288.1, showing steady demand in open market.

Euro traded between Rs336.00 buying and Rs339.50 selling, showing mild strength amid global currency trends. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued foreign currencies, trading at Rs387.00 for buying and Rs392.00 for selling.

UAE Dirham, a popular currency for remittances and trade, was quoted at Rs78.30 (buying) and Rs79.20 (selling). The Saudi Riyal stood at Rs76.60 and Rs77.40 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
