Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pak Rupee – 16 July 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan saw minor tweaks on Wednesday, with US Dollar being hovered around 287.4 and sold at 288.1, showing steady demand in open market.

Euro traded between Rs336.00 buying and Rs339.50 selling, showing mild strength amid global currency trends. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued foreign currencies, trading at Rs387.00 for buying and Rs392.00 for selling.

UAE Dirham, a popular currency for remittances and trade, was quoted at Rs78.30 (buying) and Rs79.20 (selling). The Saudi Riyal stood at Rs76.60 and Rs77.40 respectively.