Gold price increases in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have risen further in both global and local markets today.

According to the report, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $5, reaching $3,027.

Following the increase in the international bullion market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local jewelry markets rose by Rs 600, reaching Rs 318,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 515, reaching Rs. 273,148.

However, in contrast, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs. 3,475, and the price of 10 grams of silver also remained stable at Rs. 2,979.