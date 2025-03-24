Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Price Increases In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have risen further in both global and local markets today.

According to the report, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $5, reaching $3,027.

Following the increase in the international bullion market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local jewelry markets rose by Rs 600, reaching Rs 318,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 515, reaching Rs. 273,148.

However, in contrast, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs. 3,475, and the price of 10 grams of silver also remained stable at Rs. 2,979.

Rehman

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

