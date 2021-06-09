COAS Bajwa assures business community of complete support

11:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
COAS Bajwa assures business community of complete support
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support to the business community in the "economic uplift" of the country.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that army chief made the remarks when he met a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

COAS appreciated FPCCI for its role in the "development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan". They also discussed the "evolving regional economic environment".

"[COAS] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support," said the ISPR.

It also said that the delegation acknowledged the army’s role and sacrifices in ensuring a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.

