COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, Afghan Peace Process

09:14 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, Afghan Peace Process
RAWALPINDI – Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

He also felicitated the dignitary for holding grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

