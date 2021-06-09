Pakistan Army Chief, Azerbaijan naval commander discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI – Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest, the military media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said ‘During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and overall regional security situation were discussed'.

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, Pakistan Army Chief was quoted as saying while offering all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields to the brotherly country. Gen. Bajwa also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of Azerbaijan forces.

The statement added that ‘Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic and security cooperation in various fields’. Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov also hailed Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Later, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Cdr Azerbaijan Naval Forces R/Adm Subhan Bakirov called on CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at NHQ, Isb. The visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour & laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument. During call-on, matters of mutual interest & regional security were discussed. pic.twitter.com/yG2txRb6d4 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) June 8, 2021

The Azer dignitary was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. Bakirov laid a floral wreath at the Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting with the Chief of the Naval Staff, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.