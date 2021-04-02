Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency prevention
10:33 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency prevention
BAKU/ISLAMABAD – The Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified an agreement with Pakistan in the field of prevention of emergency situations, according to a media report.

At a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the bill ‘On Approval of an Agreement on Cooperation in the Sphere of Prevention, Limitation and Mitigation of the Consequences of Emergencies Between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Pakistan’ was discussed.

During the discussions, Trend reports, the participants noted that this document will make an important contribution to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. 

As a result, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Deputy Commander of the Air Force of Pakistan Air Marshal Aamir Masood is on a working visit to Baku.

During the visit to the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, the Pakistani delegation was informed about the role of military educational institutions in the victory of the Azerbaijani troops in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the reforms carried out in the field of army development, as well as the applying the best practices of the world's leading countries in Azerbaijan’s military education system.

During the meetings with the leadership of military educational institutions, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed.

