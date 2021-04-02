Meet the ‘next Babar Azam’ of Pakistan (VIDEO)

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousaf met the “new star of Pakistan” six-year-old Gohar Liaqat whose batting video took the internet by storm.

During the meeting, Mohammad Yousaf gave batting tips to young Gohar at a batting practice session in Lahore.

The child's video went viral yesterday and reacting to his video, Yousaf had said: "MashaAllah, who is this? This is good stuff."

Mashalla kon hai ye bhy v good https://t.co/Jka7u0ZuIN — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) April 1, 2021

However, the former captain could not resist and went to meet the six-year-old batsman sensation and gave him some tips.

Yousaf took to Twitter and said: "Yesterday I saw the video of this child, today I went to see him, he is very young. I think he is even younger than 6 years and Allah has blessed him with immense talent, I am happy to see him. May Allah make him successful."

کل اس بچہ کی ویڈیودیکھی تھی،آج اس سےملنےگیا،بہت چھوٹی عمرہے اسکی مجھے6 سال سےبھی چھوٹا لگااور اللہ نےاس کوبےپناہ ٹیلنٹ سےنوازا ہے،دیکھ کردل خوش ہوگیا۔اللہ اسکوکامیاب کرے pic.twitter.com/LyNwRfVTKO — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) April 2, 2021

The Lahore boy also impressed the federal ministers, politicians, and athletes with his batting skills.

اگلا بابر اعظم تیار ہو رہا ہے ماشاءاللہ https://t.co/Ac28oJCz87 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 2, 2021