Meet the ‘next Babar Azam’ of Pakistan (VIDEO)

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousaf meets Lahore boy and gives him batting tips
Web Desk
11:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousaf met the “new star of Pakistan” six-year-old Gohar Liaqat whose batting video took the internet by storm.

During the meeting, Mohammad Yousaf gave batting tips to young Gohar at a batting practice session in Lahore. 

The child's video went viral yesterday and reacting to his video, Yousaf had said: "MashaAllah, who is this? This is good stuff."

However, the former captain could not resist and went to meet the six-year-old batsman sensation and gave him some tips.

Yousaf took to Twitter and said: "Yesterday I saw the video of this child, today I went to see him, he is very young. I think he is even younger than 6 years and Allah has blessed him with immense talent, I am happy to see him. May Allah make him successful." 

The Lahore boy also impressed the federal ministers, politicians, and athletes with his batting skills.

