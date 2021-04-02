Sindh announces inter-provincial transport ban

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday decided to ban the inter-provincial transport after two days.

Sindh would impose a ban on inter-city and inter-provincial transport in the wake of spike in coronavirus cases. The Sindh Home Department also notified the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision.

There was no sign of any Covid-19 retreat as Pakistan recorded the single-day highest toll of infections since June 30 last year which is 5,234 with 83 deaths during the last 24 hours (Thursday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning.

As per the latest NCOC statistics, the addition of 83 new fatalities took the countrywide death tally to 14,613 whereas the number of total confirmed cases stood at 678,165 after adding 5,234 new ones.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 265,917; it reported 237 new infections on Friday after conducting 8,913 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.66 percent. The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 4,504, while its recoveries rose by 108 to 256,384. Overall, the province now has 5,029 active cases of the novel coronavirus.