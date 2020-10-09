Five educational institutions sealed in Islamabad over coronavirus cases
ISLAMABAD: The district health officer issued a notification to seal five more educational institutions after coronavirus cases were detected amid warning of second wave of the deadly virus in the country.
The administration also issued circular to seal the departments of NUML University due to emergence of Covid-19 cases.
According to the circular, two cases have been reported in Islamabad Model School in G61-3 while two positive cases detected in a private school located in G11-4 area.
The officials during screening also found two case at two private colleges at H8-1 and H8-4 while 15 Covid-19 cases have been reported in a private school in I-93, Geo News reported.
Authorities have directed the administration of the institutions to disinfect the buildings.
