China lauds Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong issue
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
China lauds Pakistan's support on Hong Kong issue
BEIJING - China has praised Pakistan for strong support on its position on Hong Kong-related issue during a debate at the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) Third Committee.

Speaking at regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady implementation of the one country two systems.

She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed double standards on human rights issue.  

