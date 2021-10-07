Schools to resume normal classes as coronavirus 'under control' in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow all educational institutions to resume normal classes as Pakistan witnessed a drop in daily coronavirus cases.
NCOC chief Asad Umar announced the decision on Twitter, stating: “Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October”.
Last month, all public and private educational institutions were reopened on a staggered basis, directing schools to maintain the policy of 50% attendance of schools in order to slow the spread of the virus.
Pakistan has surged past another landmark for coronavirus deaths as it reported 46 new fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total death tally to 28,032 nationwide, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.
According to the latest figures, 1,453 cases were reported in the past 24 hours while the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,255,321.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,840 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,182,894. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,395 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.82 percent.
At least 461,869 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 434,647 in Punjab 175,212 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,930 Islamabad, 33,026 in Balochistan, 34,299 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,338 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,744 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,471 in Sindh, 5,613 KP, 930 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
