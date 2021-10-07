Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral

Bollywood's favourite dancing queen Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.

While the ultimate queen of dance continues with her plethora of glam looks, it is her immecable grooving and dancing skills that vouch for her as one of the most sought out dancers in Bollywood.

This time around, Nora's throwback has been wrecking a storm on the internet where the O Saki Saki dancer stuns with a dance video.

Back with her sizzling moves and impressive looks, the 29-year-old turn heads as she is spotted while rehearsing for her song Zaalima Coca Cola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@nora.fatehi_love)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Moreover, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.