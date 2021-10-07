International flights resume at Kandahar airport after over two months

06:24 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
International flights resume at Kandahar airport after over two months
Share

KABUL – International flights resumed to and from Kandahar airport on Thursday weeks after they were suspended in August amid clashes between the Taliban and the then Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The development has been confirmed by Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport’s officials to Afghan media.

The officials said that flight operation has returned to normal at the airport, adding that all measures have been taken to facilitate the passengers.

Afghanistan is on way to normalcy after two decades of war ensued after the US-led forces launched an offensive against the Taliban-led government in 2001 over allegedly providing shelter to Osama bin Landen.

Now, the Taliban have regained power in Afghanistan as they have announced their interim government structure and are seeking the international community’s assistance to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in the country.

Afghanistan halts flight operation at Kandahar ... 02:25 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

KABUL – Flights operations in Afghanistan’s second-largest city were halted after three rockets fired by ...

More From This Category
US man kills pharmacist brother for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Indian man kills his ex-wife in suicide bomb ...
05:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit this ...
01:36 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
‘Mosquirix’ – WHO approves first malaria ...
11:56 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
US reveals number of nuclear bombs in its ...
10:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
'Simple', 'ingenious' discovery wins two ...
09:22 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr