International flights resume at Kandahar airport after over two months

KABUL – International flights resumed to and from Kandahar airport on Thursday weeks after they were suspended in August amid clashes between the Taliban and the then Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The development has been confirmed by Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport’s officials to Afghan media.

The officials said that flight operation has returned to normal at the airport, adding that all measures have been taken to facilitate the passengers.

Afghanistan is on way to normalcy after two decades of war ensued after the US-led forces launched an offensive against the Taliban-led government in 2001 over allegedly providing shelter to Osama bin Landen.

Now, the Taliban have regained power in Afghanistan as they have announced their interim government structure and are seeking the international community’s assistance to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in the country.