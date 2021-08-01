Afghanistan halts flight operation at Kandahar airport after rocket attacks
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan halts flight operation at Kandahar airport after rocket attacks
Share

KABUL – Flights operations in Afghanistan’s second-largest city were halted after three rockets fired by the Taliban struck the airport in the wee hours on Sunday.

Reports in international media quoting cited that the Taliban claimed the attack and said it was aimed at stopping airstrikes as a weeks-long militant offensive continues in the war-battered country.

The rockets reportedly damaged the runway and the repair teams are already working on restoring operations.

Kandahar airport chief Masud Pashtun while speaking with an international news agency said “Last night, three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway. Due to this, all flights from the airport have been canceled.”

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of insurgents Zabiullah Mujahid said “Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the Afghan authorities were using it as a center to conduct airstrikes against us.”

The recent attack came with Taliban fighters battling in and around Herat and Lashkar Gah.

Kandahar at 'serious risk of falling' as Taliban ... 07:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

Fighting is raging around Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar as Taliban fighters are trying to seize these three major ...

The battle has surged in the recent weeks since US-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal from Afghanistan that is now almost complete. After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Afghan Taliban now started to besiege provincial capitals.

Meanwhile, both the Taliban and Afghan forces have exaggerated claims of casualties inflicted on each other’s forces in the past and true counts are difficult to independently verify.

More From This Category
Pakistan cannot afford additional Afghan ...
01:35 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Afghan Taliban capable of combating Daesh in ...
11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
China unveils ‘world’s largest’ planetarium
08:54 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Kandahar at 'serious risk of falling' as Taliban ...
07:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistani-American Khizr Khan to head top ...
02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
‘Sir, there is something on your chin’: US ...
01:11 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#MustafaQureshi #RubinaQureshi #coronavirus
04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr