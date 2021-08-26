Indian air force's MiG-21 fighter crashes in Rajasthan
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 26 Aug, 2021
Indian air force's MiG-21 fighter crashes in Rajasthan
Share

NEW DELHI – Another MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday in the fourth similar incident this year.

Reports in Indian media quoting the Indian Air Force (IAF), said the interceptor aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the local medical facility by villagers.

The Indian Air Force, also shared a tweet earlier today. “The MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie experienced a ‘technical malfunction’ after takeoff”. The tweet further said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Indian defense spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told a publication that the aircraft crashed in a largely uninhabited area in Matsar village in Barmer around 5:30 pm.

The debris of the jet, some of it on fire, was scattered in a large area while a nearby thatched house reportedly caught fire in the incident.

Indian air force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes ... 12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021

A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours ...

Earlier in March, a pilot of the Indian air force was killed after his Bison fighter jet crashed in central India.

In 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down an Indian MiG-21 aircraft and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after the plane crashed near AJK.

More From This Category
Taliban detain Pakistani journalist in Kandahar
12:58 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
China introduces President Xi’s political ...
11:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Ballet on tanks as Russia kicks off International ...
11:19 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Israel quietly allows Jews to pray at Al Aqsa ...
10:18 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Emirates revises rapid PCR test rule for ...
09:36 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
US returns stolen artifacts worth $3.3M to ...
07:21 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PTV to produce series on Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur
02:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr