Indian air force's MiG-21 fighter crashes in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI – Another MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday in the fourth similar incident this year.

Reports in Indian media quoting the Indian Air Force (IAF), said the interceptor aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the local medical facility by villagers.

The Indian Air Force, also shared a tweet earlier today. “The MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie experienced a ‘technical malfunction’ after takeoff”. The tweet further said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 25, 2021

Indian defense spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told a publication that the aircraft crashed in a largely uninhabited area in Matsar village in Barmer around 5:30 pm.

The debris of the jet, some of it on fire, was scattered in a large area while a nearby thatched house reportedly caught fire in the incident.

Earlier in March, a pilot of the Indian air force was killed after his Bison fighter jet crashed in central India.

In 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down an Indian MiG-21 aircraft and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after the plane crashed near AJK.