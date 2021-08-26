Another 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine reach Pakistan via COVAX

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another three million doses of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from the US - the largest donation of the vaccine to the South Asian country.

Reports quoting health officials said Pakistan received more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX global distribution program on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses to 8.5 million.

An additional 0.7 million doses will be sent to Pakistan however it is not confirmed when the county will get the consignment.

Meanwhile, a large number of Pakistanis, working in the Middle East and Europe, cannot travel without taking the jabs of vaccines that have been approved by their respective countries while Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being used in the majority of these states while the South Asian country is mostly inoculating the Chinese vaccines.

Around 6 percent of Pakistan's total population of 220 million has been fully vaccinated, data cited.

This recent tranche is part of the 10 million doses that the US has allocated to help Pakistan meet its demand for the mRNA vaccine, per reports.

On July 21, another consignment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine had reached the country’s capital, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed.