Emirates revises rapid PCR test rule for Pakistani travellers

09:36 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Emirates revises rapid PCR test rule for Pakistani travellers
Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, has eased rules for Rapid PCR test for passengers travelling to Dubai from Pakistan, India and four other countries.

 “All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda must conduct Rapid PCR test within 6 hours prior to departure,” said a statement on Emirates Airlines website.

Earlier all passengers were required to take the test four hours prior to their departure.

“Rapid antigen test will not be accepted,” the statement cautioned passengers.

“Apart from Rapid PCR test passengers must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure,” read the statement.

“Only COVID 19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.”

“Dubai visa holders must apply for pre entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA),” the statement said, adding that passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

