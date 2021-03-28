Maryam Nawaz's coronavirus test report comes out

12:32 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz's coronavirus test report comes out
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Taking to twitter, PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt said that Maryam Nawaz’s coronavirus test report came out negative. Perhaps, she is suffering from some infection, for which she is getting treatment, said the MPA.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that daughter of PML-N supremo was having fever and strep throat. She had been tested for the novel virus, Aurangzeb added.

On Saturday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader  Maulana Fazlur Rehman also canceled his political activities after having Covid like symptoms.

Maulana is unwell and suffering from fever for a couple of days while he has tested negative for Covid-19, JUI spokesperson told media. Adding that, Fazl is present at his residence in D.I Khan as doctors advised him to rest.

The development takes place when Pakistan is experiencing a spike in the Covid-19 cases as the third wave intensifies. Pakistan on Sunday reported over 4,000 new cases over the past 24 hours as the positivity ratio in the country soared to 10.4 percent.

Pakistan hits new daily high of Covid-19 cases in ... 09:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan on Sunday recorded at least 4,767 confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ...

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days after he got the first dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine.

Pakistan PM Imran tests positive for COVID-19 02:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical aide confirmed on ...

Saba Qamar’s beau breaks silence over harassment allegations (VIDEO)
04:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

