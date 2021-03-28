NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in Turkey

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in Turkey
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met Burak Özçivit, lead actor from popular TV series “Kurulus: Osman” in Turkey.

Asad Qaiser took to Twitter and shared his photo with the Turkish actor. He captioned the post, “It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman. I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch.”

Burak Özçivit is essaying the role of Osman Bey in “Kurulus: Osman”, which is a sequel to “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.

Qaiser toured Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism & Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya.

