NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in Turkey
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met Burak Özçivit, lead actor from popular TV series “Kurulus: Osman” in Turkey.
Asad Qaiser took to Twitter and shared his photo with the Turkish actor. He captioned the post, “It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman. I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch.”
It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman. I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch. pic.twitter.com/eYBIRhvHHM— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 27, 2021
Burak Özçivit is essaying the role of Osman Bey in “Kurulus: Osman”, which is a sequel to “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.
I must appreciate @mmehmetbozdag for penning down a masterpiece like #KurulusOsman . Thank you for navigating us through the sets. It has been an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/NeYAqzStpB— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 27, 2021
Qaiser toured Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism & Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya.
Pleasure to be at 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments. Great efforts by Turkey to maintain regional peace & stability. Connectivity is pivotal for regional integration & prosperity. Joint strategy is needed to tackle Islamophobia & #HumanRightsViolations in #IIOJK. pic.twitter.com/Fx0cdQkzWT— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 25, 2021
