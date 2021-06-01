Saudi Arabia eases quarantine restriction for vaccinated foreigners
07:02 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Saudi Arabia eases quarantine restriction for vaccinated foreigners
In a major development, Saudi Arabia has announced that foreigners, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are no longer required to quarantine themselves on arrival in the kingdom.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has made the announcement, easing restrictions aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

However, travellers will have to show a vaccination certificate issued by their respective governments at the airport, Saudi media reported.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had made a seven-day quarantine mandatory for people who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia include Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

It should be noted that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health has also announced new protocols for Hajj this year.

As per the latest rules, Hajj applicants will have to undergo both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as well as a PCR test.

