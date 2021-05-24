Karachiites instructed to stay indoors after 8pm as Sindh ramps up restrictions amid Covid surge

KARACHI – The Sindh government Monday ramped up restrictions to limit the movement of residents amid the recent surge in new infections of the deadly virus in the country’s financial capital.

In the coronavirus task force meeting led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the top provincial authorities barred the Karachiites from going out after 8 pm ‘unless absolutely necessary’.

The Sindh inspector-general in this regard has been instructed to limit movement in the port city.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also imposed a smart lockdown in the Covid hotspots to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A number of localities of Gulberg, Liaquatabad Town, North Nazimabad Town, and North Karachi Town have been placed under smart lockdown.

The lockdown will remain in force till June 6, 2021. Meanwhile, entry and exit points of the localities have been sealed and residents won’t be allowed inside without masks.

Businesses, markets, offices, and shopping malls in the areas will stay closed. Only pharmacies, convenience stores, and grocery shops will remain open. Takeaways and deliveries will also be barred for two weeks' time.

CM Sindh while speaking in a national presser on Sunday announced that the province can’t afford any relaxations as the infection rate has crossed 8 percent.