Shafqat Mahmood convenes education ministers’ meeting to finalise exams schedule, reopening of schools

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday convened an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference today to finalise the exam schedule for this year.

All provincial education ministers, including the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, will meet today to formulate policies related to the education sector.

Matters pertaining to the summer vacations, current Covid trend, board examinations, and reopening of all educational institutions will be discussed in the meeting. All the ministers and other high officials will attend the meeting via video link, sources said.

Reports suggest that the vaccination plan for all academic staff will also come under discussion during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, educational institutions will resume in-person learning from today in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 percent while academic activities in major cities is still not allowed in wake of Covid resurgence.

Earlier in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference, the authorities had decided to hold all examinations in the country after June 15. Shafqat announced the decision on Twitter.

‘The respective boards will announce the exact dates, but in principle, exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,’ he wrote in the tweet.

Adding that, ‘Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions’.