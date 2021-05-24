PM Imran launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme at a ceremony in the federal capital which is aimed at the financial and digital inclusion of women.

The premier while addressing at the inauguration ceremony said Ehsaas Saving Wallets is a significant program as the financial inclusion of women will help them reduce the poverty. The women will be able to better utilize the cash assistance through Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account.

Khan also praised that Ehsaas Cash Emergency program has been ranked amongst the top four social protection interventions by the World Bank. He also expressed the commitment to uplift the weak segments of the society as per the principles of the State of Madina.

On the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed him on the imitative.

Transactions made through these accounts will include balance inquiry, cash in and cash out, transfer funds received from Ehsaas programme to mobile accounts, mobile top-up, utility bill payments, and money transfers.

The initiative will also deepen the financial inclusion initiated under the ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy’.