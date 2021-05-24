PCB beefs up Covid protocols for remainder of PSL 2021

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enforced stricter restrictions for players and administration ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches.

The participants reporting from other cities in Lahore and Karachi have been asked not to use public transport while players will be brought to the accommodation facility on PCB vehicles from all cities where the drivers were tested for novel coronavirus.

Vehicles selected for carrying players, coaches, and other staff will not be allowed to stop anywhere along the way. Participants have been directed to submit their first Covid-19 test reports to the franchises and they have been clued up about the new strict protocols.

Players are not allowed to travel in their personal vehicles with the driver. The board directed the players to drive their own vehicles to reach the hotel.

All the players and relevant staff will enter the bio-secure bubble from today and then get tested for the second time for the deadly disease. A chartered plane will depart on May 26 with all PSL franchises for Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the members have started to submit the first Covid test report to the PSL.

According to the new protocols, if any player or member will found violating the new rules, he will be immediately separated from the teams.

Last week, The Pakistan Cricket Board has received a green signal from the UAE authorities for holding the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.