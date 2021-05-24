British-Pakistani boxing coach named ‘Hometown Hero’ for Commonwealth Games

Haseeba has trained at Windmill Boxing Club in Smethwick for most of her life
12:14 PM | 24 May, 2021
British-Pakistani boxing coach named ‘Hometown Hero’ for Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani origin Haseebah Abdullah who is England's first hijab-wearing boxing coach has been named among 14 Hometown Heros for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The category is made up of coaches, managers, umpires, and fundraisers who have dedicated their lives to grassroots sport.

Haseebah took up the combat sport as a young girl but later moved into coaching. She also holds the title to challenge the rules of boxing outfits and because of her efforts, female boxers across Britain are now able to compete in full-length clothing and headscarves.

The Hometown hero said ‘as a woman who covers herself for religious reasons, she wasn't willing to compromise that for amateur bouts’.

The outspoken Muslim coach while speaking with a British newspaper told that ‘I think regardless of the faith of a woman, we should be judged on our athletic performance and nothing else’.

She also revealed that more female athletes have started participating in boxing in her community since the change in the rules of outfits.

The young coach has inspired many girls and now more people are seeing that women have a place in boxing.

