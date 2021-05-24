Faryal Mehmood leaves fans stunned with alluring dance moves

Faryal Mehmood is a spectacular actress who has proved her versatility onscreen with the magical drama Raqeeb Se. The 30-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.

Apart from acting endeavours, Mehmood is a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her groove worthy dance moves on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the Laal Ishq star posted a video of herself dancing on the OST of Raqeeb Se. As Hadiqa Kiani's song play in the background, Faryal leaves the fans bedazzled as she gracefully sways her body with the rhythm of the soft hum.

"A little bit of my heart- Enjoy Raqeeb Se - Dance cover by yours truly - Insha", she captioned.

Further, she thanked her co-star for the beautiful song that left her in awe."@hadiqakianiofficial thank you for this beautiful song! I felt you while dancing".

On the work front, Faryal stole the limelight as the recent episodes of Raqeeb Se on-aired. A masterpiece of its own record, the seamless blend of intricate relationship and challenging human nature describes the plot of the drama.

Penned by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nasir, the cast includes Noman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Saba Faisal, Iqra Aziz, Faryal Mehmood and Hadiqa Kiani in main roles.