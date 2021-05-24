Faryal Mehmood leaves fans stunned with alluring dance moves
Web Desk
01:01 PM | 24 May, 2021
Faryal Mehmood leaves fans stunned with alluring dance moves
Share

Faryal Mehmood is a spectacular actress who has proved her versatility onscreen with the magical drama Raqeeb Se. The 30-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.

Apart from acting endeavours, Mehmood is a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her groove worthy dance moves on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the Laal Ishq star posted a video of herself dancing on the OST of Raqeeb Se. As Hadiqa Kiani's song play in the background, Faryal leaves the fans bedazzled as she gracefully sways her body with the rhythm of the soft hum.

"A little bit of my heart- Enjoy Raqeeb Se - Dance cover by yours truly - Insha", she captioned.

Further, she thanked her co-star for the beautiful song that left her in awe."@hadiqakianiofficial thank you for this beautiful song! I felt you while dancing".

On the work front, Faryal stole the limelight as the recent episodes of Raqeeb Se on-aired. A masterpiece of its own record, the seamless blend of intricate relationship and challenging human nature describes the plot of the drama.

Penned by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nasir, the cast includes Noman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Saba Faisal, Iqra Aziz, Faryal Mehmood and Hadiqa Kiani in main roles.

Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the ... 03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

Faryal Mehmood has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Apart from being ...

More From This Category
Christian Betzmann speaks up after breakup with ...
12:01 AM | 24 May, 2021
Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her ...
03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan shows off golf ...
02:15 PM | 23 May, 2021
Mahira Khan wins hearts with her killer dance ...
01:31 PM | 23 May, 2021
Yasra Rizvi, husband welcome baby boy
11:38 AM | 23 May, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful ...
09:18 PM | 22 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faryal Mehmood leaves fans stunned with alluring dance moves
01:01 PM | 24 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr