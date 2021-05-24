Ali Zafar upset over ‘bitterness’ in showbiz industry

Ali Zafar's charismatic persona has established him as one of the leading stars of the industry. The charming actor-singer has proved to be a torchbearer for young talent who wants to dabble in the music and acting industry.

Recently, the 41-year-old star appeared in The Epic Show where he revealed that with time the showbiz industry has changed negatively.

Delving into details, Zafar, who has been around for almost two decades, maintained that socializing has now been restricted due to social media. He confessed with a heavy heart that the industry has somehow turned cold with people hesitant to talk openly.

” I think the industry is not the same like it was earlier and I am saying it with a heavy heart. There was a time people had warmth and affection but now it has changed negatively ”

Reminiscing about good old times, the Teefa in Trouble actor said that back in the day celebrities interacted more warmly and shared a great bond. ” There was a time celebrities used to sit together in casual gatherings, they used to meet without ego and pride but now it is not like that, there has been a constant cold and bitter behaviour between the professionals”

Reflecting on the possible reason for the communication gaps among his peers, he had his suspicion that the distance is solely due to social media and its toxicity where everyone is worried about their public image.

“I think that one of the main reason of this change is social media, people have decided to stay private because they think that they will be judged ultimately through their gatherings, viewpoints and friends ”

On the work front, Ali Zafar lent his voice to recite another masterpiece “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi.” The multilingual naat (praise to Muhammad PBUH) is based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).