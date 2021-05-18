Ali Zafar celebrates birthday in style
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.
Celebrating his birthday zealously, superstar Ali Zafar had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic star was born in Lahore and turned 41 recently.
The Teefa in Trouble star has proved to be a torchbearer for the future artist who aspires to be in the world of glitz and glamour. Here are some pictures from his birthday celebration. Accompanied by friends and family, Zafar beamed with happiness as he happily posed for pictures.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-05-18/ali-zafar-s-celebrates-birthday-with-family-and-friends-1621325296-6071.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-05-18/ali-zafar-s-celebrates-birthday-with-family-and-friends-1621325296-6071.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-05-18/ali-zafar-s-celebrates-birthday-with-family-and-friends-1621325522-6684.jpg
An enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz, Zafar has managed to garner ample praises for himself.
Earlier, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the entertainment industry.
Moreover, Zafar paid tribute to the labour force of Pakistan with the song Hum Mazdoor. The song is a celebration of the workers who contribute to the making of Pakistan from field to field.
