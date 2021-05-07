Ali Zafar prays for India amid worsening Covid-19 situation

Pakistan’s heartthrob Ali Zafar has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice. This time around he is back in the headlines as he prayed for India amidst the worsening coronavirus situation.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 40-year-old star shared a heartfelt video for everyone in India. The video shows a heartfelt prayer for India amidst this second wave of the global pandemic.

Highlighting the issues faced by the people during difficult times, he said, "People of India, you are facing tough times and pain one cannot imagine. In Pakistan, too, people are troubled. Maybe these tough times will make us understand what humanity is, and the fact that there is nothing bigger than humanity. In these difficult times, the people of Pakistan and I stand with you and pray for your well-being."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Further, he gave a heartwarming message as the world battle with coronavirus, "My message to the people of India, Pakistan and the rest of the world who are going through unimaginable difficulties in this pandemic."

"We have no right to call ourselves human beings if we don’t have empathy for each other, especially in such challenging times. The need of the hour is to connect and pray and do whatever we can to help each other.

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has also been trending on Twitter with netizens sending prayers and best wishes to the neighbouring country.

On the work front, Zafar's rendition of the renowned kalaam “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi” left the Internet into a frenzy as it was highly praised by the masses.