Pakistani celebrities mourn the demise of actress Sumbul Shahid
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 7 May, 2021
Sumbul Shahid, sister of Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, passed away in Lahore after battling Covid-19 for the last few weeks.

Sumbul was fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting the deadly coronavirus infection. Both siblings had earlier requested their fans and social media followers to make a prayer for their sister’s speedy recovery and health.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Zara Noor Abbas penned a heartfelt note for her aunt.

"My Nightingale. Nothing will ever be the same. Rest in peace Pappo. You have left us all broken."

Celebrities were quick to step forwards as they were saddened to lose the legend.

Condolences poured in from all quarters over the sad demise of the actress.

On the work front, Shahid is best known for Golden Girls and is popular for her role in the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Lastly, she appeared in the blockbuster drama serial Nand starring Shahroz Shabzwari and Minal Khan.

12:56 PM | 7 May, 2021

