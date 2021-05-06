Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-19
Web Desk
03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-19
Share

Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has died of compications from COVID-19 infection, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning.

Sumbul, who was a sister of known TV actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, was on the ventilator battling the deadly virus.

More to follow.

More From This Category
My stepfather tried to rape me, says Eshal Fayyaz
03:13 PM | 6 May, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif seeks LHC permission for medical ...
02:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan starts local production of China's ...
01:25 PM | 6 May, 2021
PM Imran embarks Saudi Arabia on official visit ...
12:57 PM | 6 May, 2021
Indian actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to ...
12:41 PM | 6 May, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground for Punjab Peri-urban ...
11:09 AM | 6 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-19
03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr