Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-19
03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has died of compications from COVID-19 infection, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning.
Sumbul, who was a sister of known TV actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, was on the ventilator battling the deadly virus.
More to follow.
