Actress Sumbul Shahid in critical condition after contracting Covid-19

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

Sumbul, who is a sister of known TV actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, is on the ventilator battling the deadly virus.

Asma Abbas took to Instagram and posted a picture with Sumbul Shahid and asked her followers to pray for her early recovery.

Pakistan is facing another tough week as the country reported 144 new Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 16,842 nationwide. According to the official data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,870 new coronavirus cases have been reported.