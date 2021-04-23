Canada bans flights from Pakistan, India amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Share
Canada on Thursday announces suspending all passenger flights from Pakistan and India for one month.
Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced the decision, citing increased Covid-19 cases detected in travellers arriving from above mentioned countries.
"Given the higher number of cases of Covid-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan... I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from Indian and Pakistan for 30 days," Alghabra said while addressing a press conference.
"This is a temporary measure, while we assess the evolving situation and determine appropriate measures going forward," he added. The restriction will go into effect at 11:30 pm Eastern Time Thursday (0330 GMT Friday). It will not apply to cargo flights, Alghabra said, particularly to ensure the continued shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.
Struggling with a third wave of infections, Canada recorded 9,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,151,276 cases and 23,812 deaths.
Pakistan reports 144 new deaths amid Covid-19 ... 09:01 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is facing another tough week as the country reported 144 new Covid-19 deaths during the last ...
- PAKvZIM: Pakistan eye T20I series win against Zimbabwe11:14 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-23-Updated ...11:04 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Canada bans flights from Pakistan, India amid rise in Covid-19 cases10:25 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan foreign minister leaves for Turkey to attend trilateral ...09:34 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out now (Watch)08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Shoaib Malik gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video06:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021