Pakistan reports 144 new deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is facing another tough week as the country reported 144 new Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 16,842 nationwide.

According to the official data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,870 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

NCOC took to twitter and released new data, according to which, 53,818 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,870 came back positive. However, the positive rate in the country stood at 10.90% with 84,976 active cases across the country. At least 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

Statistics 23 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,818

Positive Cases: 5870

Positivity % : 10.90%

Deaths : 144 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 22, 2021

According to the official data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab has reached 282,469 and 7,799 people died so far.

In Sindh, the total number of coronavirus patients reached 275,815 while 4,576 people passed away so far. Balochistan has 21,365 patients so far with 227 deaths.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered a total of 110,875 virus patients, with 3,029 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 16,193 people have been infected with the virus and 455 people have died.

Keeping in view the worsening virus situation, the government is considering imposing a complete lockdown in cities where the rate of virus positivity exceeded 10%.