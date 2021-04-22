NCOC chief hints complete lockdown if Covid situation worsens

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar Wednesday hinted at complete lockdown in major cities if the current trend continued.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, Pakistan’s top monitoring body chief warned of more restrictions and hinted at closing down major cities to control the worsening situation of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

We are only a few days away from the complete lockdown so the people must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the surge of Covid-19, the PTI leader said in the presser.

We will present our recommendations to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) tomorrow (Friday), which would take the final decision, he added.

Narrating the alarming statistics in the country, Asad said the tally of critical patients has now soared to 5,499. The supply of oxygen had almost reached 90 percent of the total capacity. The PTI leader regretted that neither the people nor the administration was showing their responsibility to ensure full compliance with the precautions and anti-COVID SOPs issued by the government.

This is the last chance that the people should take the condition seriously as they did in the first wave last year, or else they would have to suffer from strict restrictions.