Over 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Asad Umar
Minister for Planning and Development and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar has said more than twenty million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.
In his tweet today, he said that fifty million people have received at least one dose of anti Covid vaccine.
He wrote, “In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year. Happy to report that 5 crore people have now received at least 1 dose. More than 2 crore fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target.”
At least 83 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,689 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,580 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,197,887.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,128
Positive Cases: 3689
Positivity % : 6.03%
Deaths : 83
Patients on Critical Care: 5362
