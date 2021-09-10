Pakistan wants to enhance economic ties with Egypt 

Pakistan Embassy in Cairo organised a seminar to mark the “Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Day”.

At the beginning of the seminar titled “Pakistan’s Engagement with Africa – the Continent of the Future”, a video message of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan dilating upon the Engage Africa Policy of the government was played for the audience.

Ambassador Sajid Bilal apprised the audience about the steps taken for enhancement of Pakistan’s engagement with Africa. In this context, the ambassador particularly underlined progress made in consolidating Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Egypt in all fields of mutual interest including political, economic, commercial and defence fields.

The ambassador also highlighted the shifting focus of Pakistan from geo-politics to geo-economics. The new Pakistan offered itself as a melting pot for positive global interests by providing enhanced connectivity and economic bases as development strategy, he stressed.

The Embassy’s Trade and Investment Attaché, in her presentation highlighted trade and investment potential of Pakistan as well as the business friendly initiatives and reforms undertaken by the present government.

The panelists shared their perspectives about Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy and Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations with particular focus on the available win-win trade and investment opportunities.

The Assistant Foreign Minister for African Organizations and Communities, in her remarks welcomed the timely initiative of the Embassy to hold the seminar on Africa, as the continent is poised to provide opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.

At the end, students of the Pakistan International School in Cairo performed on Pakistani and Egyptian music, followed by a luncheon.

The event was attended by a cross-section of Egyptian society representing the government, think tanks, academia, journalists, businessmen, civil society and the ambassadors/representatives of African Embassies in Cairo.