Coronavirus takes another 83 lives in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Coronavirus takes another 83 lives in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 83 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,689 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,580 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,197,887.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,755 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,079,867. The national positivity has recorded at 6.03 percent.

At least 442,401 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 410,463 in Punjab 167,154 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,094 in Islamabad, 32,517 in Balochistan, 33,131 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 61,128 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,347,597 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people ... 11:07 AM | 4 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan announced new guidelines making Covid vaccination certificates ...

More From This Category
Pakistan wants to enhance economic ties with ...
12:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares to arrive Pakistan ...
11:10 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Pakistan launches contactless biometric ...
10:42 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping in bid to reset ...
10:15 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
PM Imran urges world to show solidarity with ...
09:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Wajidullah Nagari becomes second Pakistani to ...
11:35 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter celebrates 5 years of Hania Aamir's blockbuster performances
06:02 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr