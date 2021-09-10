Coronavirus takes another 83 lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 83 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,689 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,580 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,197,887.

Statistics 10 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,128

Positive Cases: 3689

Positivity % : 6.03%

Deaths : 83

Patients on Critical Care: 5362 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 10, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,755 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,079,867. The national positivity has recorded at 6.03 percent.

At least 442,401 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 410,463 in Punjab 167,154 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,094 in Islamabad, 32,517 in Balochistan, 33,131 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,127 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 61,128 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,347,597 since the first case was reported.