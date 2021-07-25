Sindh shuts all colleges, universities as Delta variant fuels concerns

KARACHI – All educational institutions across Sindh province will remain closed till July 31 in light of rising Covid-19 cases.

Amid the recent series of measures to stem the spread of the novel virus, no colleges and universities will be allowed to commence physical classes meanwhile, exams would continue as per the schedule announced by the Sindh education department and all boards.

A notification issued in this regard stated that all public and private universities in Sindh will remain closed till July 31 across the province.

Earlier, the Sindh government closed all schools from classes I to VIII from June 17 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province amid Delta variant spread.

On Saturday, the provincial authorities introduced fresh curbs including limited business hours and restaurants operations, while marriage halls along with a number of activities were closed. The decision was made in the provincial task force meeting for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided to restrict business hours for shopping malls and markets between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm besides declaring Friday and Sunday as safe days. Grocery shops, bakeries, and pharmacies will be exempted from the closure.

The marriage halls and other public gatherings and shrines will also be closed down from Monday onwards while restaurants will not be allowed to operate dine-in and dine-out facilities after July 25.