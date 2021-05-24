British woman dies of blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine shot

A British woman died in a hospital in Cyprus due to blood clotting she suffered days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, reported international media on Monday.

Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the state health services, said that an investigation into the death of the 39-year-old woman to see if the vaccine has any link to the matter.

The woman, who was under treatment at Nicosia General Hospital, received the first dose of the vaccine, manufactured by Oxford University, on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island, Arab News reported.

Meanwhile, authorities in Cyprus are also investigator four other cases of “mild” blood clotting incidents – three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca jab and one after a Pfizer dose.

Some countries have stopped administration of AstraZeneca, a consignment of which has recently been received by Pakistan, shots over blood clot reports.

Following the reports, people in different countries have opted for other shots.

According to Our World in Data figures, Cyprus is ranked third in the European Union for vaccinations per population, administering 57.54 doses per 100 people.

Nearly 49 percent of Cyprus’ adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated.

The country has reported 71,911 cases and 354 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.