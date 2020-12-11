Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 infection

With coronavirus cases spiking globally, another celebrity testing positive for COVID-19 infection is Ellen DeGeneres. She took to her Instagram on Thursday that she tested positive for the coronavirus but is feeling fine.

The 62-year-old, in a tweet, said that all her close contacts had been notified.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now."

According to the American comedian, she is following health guidelines, and would return to her show, The Ellen Degeneres Show after the holidays.

The show is filmed in Los Angeles where restrictions on household gatherings, indoor and outdoor dining have been imposed in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

A representative said the production of the show had been halted until January.

Previously, Tom Hanks Hugh Grant, along with singers Kanye West, Bad Bunny and Gloria Estefan have tested positive for the virus and have suffered mild symptoms.