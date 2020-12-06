Pakistan records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

ISLAMABAD – Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,308 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive daily rise of over 3,000 infections.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 58 more people died from the infection, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,361. Another 2,436 patients are said to be in critical condition.

The number of active cases has surged to 53,126 while 355,012 have been recovered so far.

The positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.94 percent while the highest positivity ratio observed in Mirpur at 22.00%, followed by Karachi 17.39% and Peshawar 16.02%.

AJK stands at 10.83%, Balochistan is 11.62%, GB 2.68%, Islamabad 6.16%, KP is 11.29%, Punjab 4.42% and Sindh 11.47%.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces. Sindh has crossed the milestone of over 3,000 deaths from novel disease as the total number of cases in the province has surged to 182,473.

Punjab stands at 122,955, 49,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32,414 in Islamabad, 17,440 in Balochistan, 7,278 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,719 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,162 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,011 in Sindh, 1,404 in KP, 340 in Islamabad, 177 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,754,986 coronavirus tests and 41,645 in the last 24 hours.