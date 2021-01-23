China directs pharma companies to accelerate export of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
China directs pharma companies to accelerate export of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan
Share

BEIJING – China said that it will provide a batch of coronavirus vaccines to all-weather strategic cooperative partner Pakistan and assured to speed up the export.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a briefing on Friday said the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to accelerate the export of vaccines to Pakistan.

Chinese FO Spokesperson added that the directions were issued to the companies after Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi assured Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of this month.

Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general ... 08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government will provide ...

One can always count on a ready helping hand from the other in times of need. China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Hua Chunying added.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China has promised to provide the vaccine to Pakistan by the 31st of this month. He said these vaccines would be provided free of cost as grant assistance from China.

China promises 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 ... 04:17 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – China has promised iron brother Pakistan to provide 0.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine ...

More From This Category
Wuhan returns to normal as world still battling ...
01:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
UN advises staff not to travel on ...
01:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Caught on cam: Women thieves shoplift jewellery ...
12:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
PIA pays $7mn for impounded jet in Malaysia
11:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Rawalpindi youngster hit to death by ...
10:39 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, Acting US Chargé d' ...
10:04 AM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr