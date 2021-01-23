China directs pharma companies to accelerate export of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan

BEIJING – China said that it will provide a batch of coronavirus vaccines to all-weather strategic cooperative partner Pakistan and assured to speed up the export.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a briefing on Friday said the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to accelerate the export of vaccines to Pakistan.

Chinese FO Spokesperson added that the directions were issued to the companies after Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi assured Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of this month.

One can always count on a ready helping hand from the other in times of need. China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Hua Chunying added.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China has promised to provide the vaccine to Pakistan by the 31st of this month. He said these vaccines would be provided free of cost as grant assistance from China.