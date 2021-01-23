Caught on cam: Women thieves shoplift jewellery in Hafizabad (VIDEO)

HAFIZABAD – Four women, in a broad daylight incident, posing as customers decamped with gold worth half a million from a jewellery shop in Hafizabad.

The theft was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the shop. The incident occurred on January 18, four of the women along with toddlers entered the shop. One of the women can be seen shoplifting a jewellery box while the owner was busy with the other customer. She smartly hides the box under the shawl and escaped with the gang.

City Police have registered a case and initiated investigations against unidentified women. The police said a few unidentified women came to Malik Asghar's jeweler's shop under the pretext of buying jewellery and dodged the jeweler for millions of rupees. Stole a box of gold jewellery and fled.